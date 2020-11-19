Sourav Ganguly-endorsed Fantasy Sports Brand Named LPL 2020 Title Sponsor

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The much-awaited Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season is all set to get underway on November 26 at Hambantota. With just a few days remaining for the launch of the tournament, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed Indian fantasy sports platform My11Circle as the official title sponsor of the upcoming LPL 2020 event. Interestingly, one of the primary endorsers of the brand is none other than the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly himself.
My11Circle comes on board as title sponsor of LPL: https://t.co/RMvVl98Nrz#එක්වජයගමූ #winittogether #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/CxNAdwl4KC— LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20_) November 17, 2020
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed the same on Tuesday, November 17, mere nine days before the launch of the LPL 2020 season. The tournament will now officially be called My11Circle Lanka Premier League. After the announcement, Sri Lanka Cricket Vice President Ravin Wickramaratne expressed his delight and welcomed the brand on board. Wickramaratne said that My11Circle’s willingness to become the title sponsor of LPL 2020 is a “great testament” to the LPL brand.
The LPL 2020 season will feature a galaxy of global T20 stars in each of the five participating teams. Apart from the obvious Sri Lankan presence, overseas stars like Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik and even Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel will be competing in the league.
Apart from Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony is another Indian player who is slated to represent a franchise in the tournament. While Gony will play for the Colombo Kings alongside the likes of Andre Russell and Angelo Mathews, both Pathan and Patel will be teammates in the Kandy Tuskers line-up.
The tournament is scheduled to kick-off on November 26, with Colombo Kings taking on Kandy Tuskers in the opening contest at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The organizers have planned a special opening ceremony ahead of the clash. The stadium will host doubleheaders every day till the semi-finals. The first semi-final of the competition will take place on December 13 and the second semi-final will be held on December 14 at the same venue. Here is a look at the entire Lanka Premier League schedule.
The Lanka Premier League 2020 will be held from 26th November, 2020 at the MRICS, Hambantota. #LPL #LPLT20— LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20_) November 8, 2020
Full Schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/ut5qEU7u0C
