Former India captain Virat Kohli expressed his joy at completing 15 years in international cricket. Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to upload a post marking a huge milestone in his career. Kohli made his international debut aged just 19 years and his maiden match was an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He assumed the opening batting position, making him the youngest Indian to do so in men's ODI debuts, a record that remains unbroken.

Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka in 2008

Prior to his debut, Kohli led India's junior team to a U-19 World Cup victory

He was picked by RCB in the inaugural IPL auction the same year

Virat Kohli marks 15 years in international cricket

On Instagram, Virat Kohli conveyed his appreciation with a two-word caption: "Forever grateful." Accompanying this sentiment was an image from his match-winning performance against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup last year. The match remains a memorable one for Kohli as he not only helped India clinch a victory against arch-rivals but it also marked his remarkable comeback after months of lackluster form.

Kohli will be absent from the Indian team during the ongoing Ireland tour. However, he is slated to showcase his skills during the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Kohli's international cricket journey comprises an impressive total of over 25,000 runs in more than 500 appearances. Impressively, Kohli has also smashed a whopping 76 centuries in internationals, second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons.

