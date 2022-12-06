Vaughan Schooled On Virat Kohli's Thought Process Over 'don’t Know Of Any Captain' Remark

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday after England pulled off an ecstatic Test win over Pakistan at a flat Rawalpindi pitch. The track had become a much talked about topic in the cricketing world as it received criticism for not providing any assistance to the bowlers. The match started with England registering their record first innings total of 657 runs, while Pakistan hit 579 runs in the second innings.

While a draw looked to be unavoidable, Ben Stokes' decision to declare the third innings at 264/7 led to Pakistan getting bowled out on 268 in the fourth innings. Hailing Stokes for his big-hearted decision to declare the innings, in pursuit of a win, Vaughan heaped praises on the star all-rounder. "I don’t know of any Captain that would have declared when Ben did," Vaughan's tweet read. England clinched victory by 74 runs in the Rawalpindi Test in the final session of the final day.

Virat Kohli hailed for being way ahead of the Bazball approach

Reacting to the tweet, Indian cricket fans were quick to remind the former England skipper about the thought process Virat Kohli displayed after taking over Team India’s captaincy in the Test format in 2014. “Virat Kohli in 2014 - playing for a draw is a negative approach. We have to believe in winning the game. Ben Stokes in 2022 - I've no interest in playing for a draw,” a Twitter user wrote.

Virat Kohli in 2014 - playing for a draw is a negative approach. We have to believe in winning the game.



Ben Stokes in 2022 - I've no interest in playing for a draw. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 5, 2022

Another user revealed his thoughts about the same and said, “Virat Kohli was way ahead of this Bazball Approach. Virat Kohli never settled for Draw, wanted to win match at any cost. Virat Kohli was Legend Captain, he revived Test Cricket in India”. While Vaughan seems to have noticed this style of fearless play for the first time, Kohli certainly talked about the winning approach during his time as the Test skipper of India.

Virat Kohli was way head of this Bazball Approach. Virat Kohli never settled for Draw,wanted to win match at any cost. Virat Kohli was Legend Captain, he revived Test Cricket in India. — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) December 5, 2022

You forgot this I think..England were favourites on day 5 and King Kohli and his team changed whole game.. pic.twitter.com/OoT8VzGaZD — Krunal Prajapati (@krunal3086) December 5, 2022

60 overs 10 wicket in hand and flat wicket remember? pic.twitter.com/yGbXkPGtC9 — Nopoint (@Piyush87127861) December 5, 2022

Go and check Adelaide test, it was Virat Kohli first who decided that either he will go to win test or lose but no draw. He accepted the challenge of chasing more than 400 on adelaide. India could have easily gone to draw that match. — Vikas (@vikasforu2020) December 5, 2022

Virat is brand ambassador of test cricket this win by England reminds me of test match ein by India against England at Lords under Virat Aggressive Captaincy. Love to watch test between India and England where @imVkohli leading the Indian side.Aggressive captains on both sides. — Major0504 (@RBadde) December 5, 2022





Explaining his views about Stokes, Vaughan wrote a column for The Telegraph, where he said, “We have just witnessed a captaincy masterclass. Honestly, I cannot remember a better tactical performance by an England captain than the one Ben Stokes produced in Rawalpindi this week. I can’t think of another captain who would have forced a win on that pitch – especially in the first Test of a three-match series away from home”.