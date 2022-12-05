Virat Kohli's 'infinity Rated' Catch To Dismiss Shakib Sends Fans Into A Frenzy; Watch

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday concluded with Bangladesh stealing the victory by one wicket. Bangladesh chased down a low-scoring target of 187 runs set by India, following a poor show with the bat for the visitors. However, India was relatively good with the ball, as bowlers provided several notable moments for celebration.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli’s screamer to dismiss star allrounder Shakib Al Hassan was one of the main highlights of the second innings of the game. Shakib was dismissed in the 24th over of the match, which was being bowled by Washington Sundar. The off-spinner bowled a floating delivery on the full length outside the off-side, as the left-handed Hasan looked to send it through the off-side but ended up playing in the air.

Watch: Virat Kohli completes a diving catch mid-air to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

Kohli was quick to dive to his right side and completed the cath mid-air to script Shakib’s dismissal in incredible fashion. The catch by Kohli was similar to the one pulled off by Liton Das to dismiss the Indian stalwart in the first innings. Kohli and the Indian team celebrated the dismissal with smiles, as it reduced Bangladesh to 95/4.

Virat Kohli hailed for his fitness after he pulls off the stunning catch

KL Rahul: The lone warrior with the bat for Team India

It is pertinent to mention that India managed to dismiss five other Bangladeshi batters within the next 15 overs in the space of just 41 runs. However, Mehidy Hasan and no. 11 batter Mustafixur Rahman held their ground and took Bangladesh through to the win with 24 balls remaining in the game. India’s batting effort in the 1st ODI was one of the main talking points of the match, as no batter except KL Rahul failed to get going.

India is currently touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. Several senior players like Rohit Sharma, KL, and Virat have returned to the squad for the first time since India’s disappointing exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. In the absence of the trio, Hardik Pandya led India to a 1-0 T20I series win over New Zealand, while Shikhar Dhawan returned with a 0-1 ODI series loss against the Kiwis.