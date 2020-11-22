Virat Kohli's XI Lock Horns With KL Rahul's XI In Practice Game Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Aus

Ahead of the much-anticipated ODI series against Australia which commences on November 27, Team India had a practice match on Sunday morning as skipper Virat Kohli's XI locked horns with KL Rahul's team. The intra-squad game was briefly interrupted by rain but eventually reached conclusion as both the teams played for 40 overs. Rahul's team had been named Ranjitsinhji XI while Kohli's faction was called CK Nayadu XI.

The Ranjitsinhji XI batted first on Sunday morning with Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opening the innings. Skipper KL Rahul seemed to continue his brilliant form from the IPL 2020 as he scored 83 runs off 66 balls, leading his team to post a target of 236 for Kohli's men. In response, CK Nayadu XI opted for the young pair of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw to open the innings. Kohli & Co. chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare, with the skipper smashing 91 runs off 58 balls.

Source: Team India Instagram

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

