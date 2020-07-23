Virender Sehwag Becomes 1st Batsman To Be Dismissed On DRS Debut On July 23, 2008

The Decision Review System (DRS), a technology-based system used to assist players and on-field umpires in decision making made its way into cricket through a Test match between Sri Lanka and India in 2008. The match between the continental neighbours was played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo between July 23 and 27. While the entire 2008 series was played with the use of DRS, the Indian team expressed reluctance in using the system again when MS Dhoni was appointed as India’s Test captain a few months later.

Debut of DRS in cricket: Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag among system’s first users (and victims)

In July 2008, the Indian team toured Sri Lanka for three Tests and five ODI matches. While the Test side was helmed by former cricketer Anil Kumble, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni captained the ‘Men in Blue’ for the ODI segment of the tour. After months of discussions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to incorporate DRS in cricket through the opening Sri Lanka vs India 2008 Test.

In its debut itself, the system was put to use by players from both teams. The match opened up with the Sri Lankan innings on Day 1 where the hosts plundered runs after an unsteady start. During the course of the Sri Lankan innings, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh became the first cricketer in the world to take a DRS call after his lbw appeal against opener Malinda Warnapura was turned down by the on-field umpire. Harbhajan Singh’s call turned out to be a successful one as he sent Warnapura back to the pavilion.

Later in the same match, Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag became the first cricketer to be given out by DRS. While Virender Sehwag fell victim to the technology, Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan became the first-ever batsman to continue batting with the help of DRS. The former Sri Lankan captain went on to to score an unbeaten 125 after surviving a DRS scare. The Anil Kumble-led Indian team eventually lost the match by an innings and 239 runs.

Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag among those involved in some DRS calls on its debut

DRS makes its debut in Tests#OnThisDay in 2008, the first test match played under DRS rule between Sri Lanka & India.



Harbhajan Singh - first to take DRS

Virender Sehwag - first player to given out by DRS

Dilshan - first to continue batting after given out by on field umpire. pic.twitter.com/PLz6nA5oW4 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 23, 2020

India’s reluctance to use DRS ended when Virat Kohli took over Team India captaincy from MS Dhoni. Interestingly, the DRS these days is often referred to as the ‘Dhoni Review System’ by cricket fans because of its accurate use by the veteran-wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni is usually seen assisting his skipper Virat Kohli from behind the stumps by taking some crucial calls.

Image credit: ICC Twitter