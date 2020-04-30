Rishi Kapoor Death: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket World's Condolences

After the sudden demise of versatile actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, Bollywood on Thursday lost another legendary actor Rishi Kapoor at the age of 67. According to multiple media reports, the actor was on ICU support for a week at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, before breathing his last on Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor death: Rishi Kapoor cause of death

According to multiple media reports, the Rishi Kapoor cause of death was cancer for which he was diagnosed in 2018. He went to New York for his treatment along with wife Neetu Kapoor and the couple returned to Mumbai in September 2019. Rishi Kapoor's long-time friend and co-star Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday morning about his demise.

Rishi Kapoor death: Virender Sehwag and other Team India cricketers offer condolences over Twitter

Along with the Bollywood fraternity, cricketers also paid their condolences after hearing news about Rishi Kapoor's death. Virender Sehwag in his tweet wrote that he was extremely disheartened after hearing the news about the legendary actor's death Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara also offered their condolences with a tweet.

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji 🙏 Condolence to the family.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2020

It's unbelievable to lose two legendary actors in two days, deeply saddened to hear about the news of #RishiKapoor ji. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor death: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble pay their respects as well

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble also offered condolences after hearing the news about Rishi Kapoor's death. here's what they tweeted

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor death: Rishi Kapoor movies that was loved by the fans

Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. He began his career with roles in his father Raj Kapoor's films He played a young version of his father in 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, for which he was given the National Award for Best Child Artist for his performance.

Three years later, Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in Bobby. Other Rishi Kapoor movies include Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Prem Rog, Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Agneepath and Mulk.