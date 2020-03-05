Virender Sehwag Asks Virat Kohli To Trust His Instincts, Cites Sachin & Lara's Case

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag came out in support of Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the latter faced the wrath of the critics for the string of poor shows in New Zealand. The run-machine managed to score just 38 runs in two games as India suffered their first defeat since the beginning of their world test Championship campaign. Virat Kohli was severely criticized for his technique after he failed to put up a single big score in four innings but found the backing of many former cricketers who have said that it was fine for a player to go through a rough patch.

READ | Former Indian Keeper Picks 'overall Package' Pant Over Saha, Here's His Theory

Virender Sehwag asks Virat Kohli to be patient

Speaking to a news daily, Virender Sehwag said that it was common for players to go through a bad phase and revealed that he himself had gone through the same. Urging Virat Kohli to trust his instincts and be patient with himself, Virender Sehwag said that all players including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Steve Smith & himself had gone through rough patches and had managed to wriggle out of it without compromising on their 'natural game'. Virender Sehwag also had a few words of advice for the Indian skipper with regard to his shot selection and said that the pressure of the game might have gotten to the head of Virat Kohli.

READ | 'A New Neighbourhood Spiderman?' Shreyas Iyer's Huge Leap Will Blow Your Mind; Watch

'He is also a human'

Speaking to a news publication, MSK Prasad defended Virat Kohli's poor form, stating that it was okay for a cricketer with the calibre of Virat Kohli to have one odd series. MSK Prasad said that Virat Kohli was a legend who was a run-machine for the country over the years and that one odd series should not be used to judge such a ' phenomenal player'. Forner Pakistan coach cum selector Inzamam-ul-Haq also lashed out at Virat Kohli's critics, asking them how they could point their fingers at just the skipper while the rest of the squad failed to rise to the occasion as well.

READ | Ind Vs Eng Semi-final LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In First Semi-final

Inzamam-ul-Haq hits Virat Kohli's critics for a six

Talking on the latest video on his Youtube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that it was wrong to blame Virat Kohli single-handedly for India's loss and questioned the form of the rest of the players. Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Virat Kohli's 'rough patch' was just a parcel of the game and that people should accept it instead of making hue and cry about it. The former Pakistan coach cum selector backed Virat Kohli's technique and said that the Indian skipper need not make any changes to his technique. Touting Virat Kohli to be a 'strong-minded' player, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he believes Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback.

READ | IPL 2020: Australian Duo Pat Cummins And Glenn Maxwell Set To Earn More Than The Winners