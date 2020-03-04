'A New Neighbourhood Spiderman?' Shreyas Iyer's Huge Leap Will Blow Your Mind; Watch

India's ace middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer seems to finally have solved the team's 'number four' problem. Apart from turning into the go-to batsman in crunch situations, the Mumbai-lad now seems to have turned into the 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman.' Iyer posted a video on his social media on Wednesday, in which the batsman can be seen taking a huge 140cm (just over 4.5 feet) jump. He captioned the post, "Your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman arriving for duty."

Commentator Jatin Sapru and teammate Krunal Pandya were awestruck by his leap as they both commented on the post. While Sapru said, "Level Up!!" Pandya was mesmerized as he conveyed his expression through an emoticon. Here are a few of the reactions by Iyer's fans:

Iyer flies down to Chicago

Shreyas Iyer had a good outing with the Indian national team in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against New Zealand away from home. The Mumbai-born batsman scored his maiden ODI century for India against the Kiwis. Iyer who is a big-time NBA fan and was recently in Chicago to attend the NBA All-Star 2020 game which was played on February 16.

In a recent interview with IANS reporters, Shreyas Iyer said, “I’m thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It’s a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream as I await being there. I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze that I have seen on TV till now while growing up.”

Shreyas Iyer is India’s best No. 4, according to stats

Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management has tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane have all been tried and tested at the spot. Iyer has averaged 56.80 off the six innings that he has played at number four beating the likes of former skipper MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik.

