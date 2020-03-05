Former Indian Keeper Picks 'overall Package' Pant Over Saha, Here's His Theory

Rishabh Pant continues to be the talking point as the debate about Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper continues, especially in the red-ball format of the game. Not many cricketers and fans were happy when Virat Kohli & the management decided to let an experienced Saha warm the bench while the young Rishabh Pant was given yet another opportunity. Saha's experience with the gloves and the handiwork behind the stumps for India strongly backs his claim for a spot in the side as their first-choice wicketkeeper but skipper Virat Kohli thinks so otherwise. However, some former Indian wicketkeepers approve skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field an inexperienced Pant rather than a well-oiled Saha and here's why they think so.

Farokh Engineer sympathizes with Pant

Former Team India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer threw his weight behind Rishabh Pant and said that the 'poor chap' was in a dilemma and was not playing his natural game, as quoted by a news daily. Farokh Engineer said that he would pick Saha over Pant if it were up to just keeping skills, for Saha's experience with the gloves cannot be discounted for, but touted Pant to be an 'overall package' who could change the complexion of the game, given his show with the bat on many occasions before. Farokh Engineer backed the idea of playing Pant instead of Saha and said that he did nothing wrong behind the stumps in the game. The former Indian keeper also said that Pant was not playing his natural game and that if he were the skipper he would have advised the young chap to play his way through.

Virat Kohli defends Rishabh Pant

The press conference after the match was a gruelling one for captain Virat Kohli, who was bombarded with several questions about his strategy. When asked about preferring Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha in the two Tests, Kohli sided Pant and mentioned how the 22-year-old was given an opportunity because of the hard work that he put in behind the scenes. Pant was replaced with Saha in the series against South Africa last year after a string of unimpressive performances.

The Indian skipper, who himself did not have a great outing with the bat, attributed India's loss to an all-round poor show with the bat. Kohli maintained that one or two failures should not bother the team and the team is still filled with champion players none the less. Pant scored 60 runs in the four innings that he played against NZ in the two Tests. Virat Kohli also added that no one in the Indian team is taking their position in the team for granted.

