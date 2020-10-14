Virender Sehwag Confidently Claims There Will Never Be Another Batsman Like Him: Watch

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag used to entertain his fans during his playing days. Apparently, the cricketer-turned-commentator continues to entertain a good chunk of the cricketing fraternity by expression his opinions on the latest happenings of the game through his trademark humour. For instance, Virender Sehwag is currently hosting his daily social media show, titled ‘Viru ki Baithak’, where he gives his take on the ongoing high-profile Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Virender Sehwag hilariously claims to be “one of his kind”

Ahead of the Delhi vs Rajasthan live Dream11 IPL 2020 game on Wednesday, October 14, Virender Sehwag once again took to his social media accounts to give his take on the much-anticipated game. After summing up his preview, the ex-cricketer resorted to interacting with his fans at the end of the video by answering some of their queries. One such question that came up during the interaction was when a particular fan asked the 2011 World Cup-alumnus, “Will we ever see a batsman like you in the future?”.

Virender Sehwag, the fun personality he is, first tried to deviate from the question. However, he later jokingly claimed that “You’ll never see a batsman like me” while hilariously asserting his authority.

Virender Sehwag jokingly praises himself, watch video

A look into Virender Sehwag career stats

The Virender Sehwag career stats composes of some staggering numbers, thus indicating that the cricketer was not entirely wrong to boast about himself. Ever since he made his international debut back in 1999, he represented the national side in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is till his final appearance in 2013. He scored over 17,000 international runs across all formats, with most of those runs coming at the top of the order while facing the new ball, often at a strike rate between 90 and 105.

Apart from Virender Sehwag career stats on an individual level, the cricketer also achieved much success as a team player. He was part of the Indian side that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup. Moreover, he was an integral member of the Indian side that remained No. 1 in Test rankings between 2009 and 2011.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Rajasthan live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 14. For Delhi vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Delhi vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Delhi vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Delhi vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

How much is Virender Sehwag net worth?

According to msn.com, the Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be a staggering ₹255 crore (US$34 million). His net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as well as from his earlier IPL contracts. Virender Sehwag net worth also includes the revenue he generated through private businesses and endorsements.

