Virender Sehwag Has Warning For Kolkata Bowlers Ahead Of Bangalore Clash; Watch Video

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 28th match of the tournament as Kolkata will take on Bangalore on Monday, October 12. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman issued a stern warning for the Kolkata bowlers by citing the performance of in-form batsman and Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Also Read | BCCI's Request For Virat Kohli Should Not Be Accepted By Cricket Australia: Allan Border

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag asks Dinesh Karthik and co. to be wary of Virat Kohli

Prior to the much-awaited Bangalore vs Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 game, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to speak about Virat Kohli’s recent run with the bat. The Bangalore skipper scored an unbeaten 90 against Chennai to set up an emphatic 37-run win for his side. Referring to Virat Kohli’s ‘Player of the Match’ performance against Chennai just a couple of days ago, Virender Sehwag said the Kolkata bowlers need to be wary of the strong Bangalore batting line-up.

Moreover, Virender Sehwag also listed out Virat Kohli’s individual record against the Dinesh Karthik-led side. The former Indian cricketer said that Kolkata bowlers need to be extra cautious while bowling to the Bangalore skipper because he has scored 283 runs in his previous four matches against them. Additionally, Virat Kohli scored his runs at an average of 94.3 while maintaining a strike-rate of 154.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Cites Virat Kohli's Knock To Reason Why Fitness Is Key For Athletes

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s message for Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits By Comparing Sanju Samson With Sanjay Dutt: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Monday, October 12. For Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Give Anushka Sharma Credit For Virat Kohli's Form, Say Netizens At 'flying Kiss'

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.