Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits By Comparing Sanju Samson With Sanjay Dutt: Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by 57 runs on Tuesday, October 6 in the 20th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again summarised the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 game on his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. The former Indian opening batsman also took this opportunity to make fun of Rajasthan’s middle-order batsman Sanju Samson, who faltered in his side’s unsuccessful run-chase against Mumbai.

Virender Sehwag mocks Sanju Samson for getting out cheaply against Mumbai

On Wednesday, October 7, i.e. one day after Mumbai’s thumping win over Rajasthan, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to summarise the game. While Rajasthan were chasing an imposing total of 194 against the defending champions, their in-form No. 4 batsman Sanju Samson got out for a duck to Mumbai’s New Zealand import Trent Boult. Samson was holed out at mid-on when he tried to pull the short ball by the pacer.

Speaking about Sanju Samson’s three-ball duck, Virender Sehwag comically compared the 25-year-old to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The cricketer-turned-commentator, using the analogy of 2018’s Indian biographical drama Sanju, said “Ek Sanju baba 308 pe not out rahe the, toh ek yeh Sanju baba hai joh khaata hi nahi khol paaye” (translation: While actor Sanjay Dutt remained not out at 308, batsman Sanju Samson could not even open his account with the bat).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks Sanju Samson after Rajasthan’s defeat, watch video

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

