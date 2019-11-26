The Debate
The Debate
Virender Sehwag Makes Fans Nostalgic With Witty Caption In Throwback Pic

Cricket News

Virender Sehwag, who never fails to amuse his fans by his wit and sense of humour, shared a throwback picture on Instagram. Read to know more about the picture

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag never fails to amuse his fans with his sense of humour. His wit and banter with his ex-teammates and about trending topics, in general, more often than not, leave his fans in splits.

ALSO READ | New Zealand Vs England: Mitchell Santner's Blinder At Cover Point Sends Ollie Pope Back

On Monday, Sehwag posted a throwback picture of himself from what is supposedly an ad shoot where he can be seen wearing rowdy clothes. He captioned the photo " Hunar- kisi ka chhup jaata hai , kisi ka chhap jaata hai #ikyaadpurani #rowdywear" (Talent - Some people hide it, some people stamp their authority with it)

Here's a look at the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

ALSO READ | Aus Vs Pak: How Shane Warne Indirectly Got Steve Smith Out Cheaply In Brisbane Test

Sehwag was well-known for his fearless approach on the field but even after announcing retirement from cricket, the former Indian opening batsman doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. After cricket, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' has always been in the news for his witty tweets.

Let us take a look at some of his previous tweets that left his fans mesmerized and awestruck.

Sehwag's birthday wish for Ricky Ponting

Sehwag's advise to Ishant Sharma on his marriage

Sehwag's words of praise for Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Leaves Twitter In Awe After Responding To Sanjay Manjrekar's On-air Jibe

Birthday wishes for Ravindra Jadeja in Sehwag style

Wishing Mohammad Kaif on his birthday in a hilarious tweet

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's Banter With His Daughter On Instagram Leaves Fans In Splits

Published:
COMMENT
