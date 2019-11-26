Virender Sehwag Makes Fans Nostalgic With Witty Caption In Throwback Pic

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag never fails to amuse his fans with his sense of humour. His wit and banter with his ex-teammates and about trending topics, in general, more often than not, leave his fans in splits.
On Monday, Sehwag posted a throwback picture of himself from what is supposedly an ad shoot where he can be seen wearing rowdy clothes. He captioned the photo " Hunar- kisi ka chhup jaata hai , kisi ka chhap jaata hai #ikyaadpurani #rowdywear" (Talent - Some people hide it, some people stamp their authority with it)
Sehwag was well-known for his fearless approach on the field but even after announcing retirement from cricket, the former Indian opening batsman doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. After cricket, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' has always been in the news for his witty tweets.
Let us take a look at some of his previous tweets that left his fans mesmerized and awestruck.
Because of these gestures,initially I thought it's Ricky Pointing.Then realised it's Ponting.Hpy Bday to one of the best batsmen,apna Ponty. pic.twitter.com/fKtzTYvtbi— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016
Congratulations @ImIshant Sharma and Pratima on your marriage.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 11, 2016
Shaant mat rehna iShaant . pic.twitter.com/0mA92MVv55
Maachis toh yun hi Badnaam hai ,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 11, 2016
Aag toh Kohli ne laga rakhi hai.
The Best by some distance. Period.#IndvsEng
Chips ki packet ki tarah jaldi over khatam karne waale @imjadeja ,Happy Birthday.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2016
Cut the cake in this style,by ghumaooing knife like sword. pic.twitter.com/EaYnkIU6GX
"Udja Kale Kawan Tere Moowich Khandpaanwa", @MohammadKaif tuk dis song seriously&kept flying kahin bhi.#HappyBirthdayKaif ,R u Man or Kite? pic.twitter.com/pShtPvAsHS— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 1, 2016
