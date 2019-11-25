Aus Vs Pak: How Shane Warne Indirectly Got Steve Smith Out Cheaply In Brisbane Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday revealed the role Australian spin king Shane Warne may have had in the dismissal of premier batsman Steve Smith on Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

ALSO READ | T10 League 2019: 5 Interesting Facts About The Player Of The Final, Chadwick Walton

Smith was gone cheaply off the bowling of Yasir Shah early on Day 3, being dismissed for just 4 runs. It was the seventh time Shah had dismissed Smith in Tests, after the former captain completely missed the ball. Shah did not stop as he gave Smith a brutal send-off too, holding up seven fingers as he walked off from the pitch.

Steve Smith dismissal sparks Yasir Shah's celebration

Yasir Shah has now dismissed Steve Smith seven times in Test cricket - and knows it! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ykTqg1imIS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's Banter With His Daughter On Instagram Leaves Fans In Splits

Vaughan, while commentating during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan, let in on a secret from his spot in the commentary box as he said that on Friday night, Warne was spotted walking out of the hotel where the Pakistan team was staying in Brisbane. He added that the legendary leg-spinner clicked selfies with the Pakistani players and in the middle of it was spotted having a nice conversation with Shah, advising him to bowl a little bit straighter. Fellow commentator, Kerry O'Keefe jumped on Warnie's comments as he jokingly called him a 'mole' for advising the opposition to get his countryman out. Warne, who has done a bit of work with Shah in the past, said that he had been lucky enough to work with the Pakistan leg-spinner and that he kept in touch whenever he played around the world.

ALSO READ | T10 League 2019: Top 5 Innings Which Are Set To Grab Eyeballs Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

The Australian added that he just had a chat with Shah as he asked him to bowl a bit straighter, get his field right and challenge the front pad and stumps of the batsmen rather than bowl wide of off stump. Vaughan lauded Shah and advised Smith to show a little more respect to the leg-spinner and added that he got out because of poor shot selection. He was sure that Smith would bat differently in the second Test and will give himself a better chance against Shah.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: A Look At India's World Test Championship Schedule Post Bangladesh Win