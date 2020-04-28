Virender Sehwag Reveals He Fooled Inzamam-ul-Haq In 2005 Test Off Danish Kaneria's Bowling

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive batsmen the world had ever seen. When the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' got going, there was hardly any bowler who could get the better of him. Virender Sehwag had his own batting style as he was nowhere close to the textbook cricket and was completely unorthodox in his approach.

However, his unconventional stroke-play didn't stop him from weaving magic on the field. No matter the format, Virender Sehwag's only rule was to see the ball and hit the ball. The former India opener changed the way Test cricket was played with his explosive batting. That made life harder for opposition captains. In this context, Virender Sehwag revealed an interesting anecdote from a Test match in 2005 which involves former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Virender Sehwag reveals a hysterical incident involving Inzamam-ul-Haq, calls him a brother

While speaking on a talk show What The Duck, the host asked Virender Sehwag if had any interesting stories related to Pakistan. Virender Sehwag revealed an amusing anecdote from a Test match against Pakistan in Bengaluru. He added that he was in great form in the series. Virender Sehwag further said that he was batting on 201 in the first innings and he had been batting for a long time.

Virender Sehwag added that Inzamam-ul-Haq was standing in the slip cordon while Kamran Akmal was the wicket-keeper. He further said that field was spread out because he was at the crease for a long time and Danish Kaneria was constantly bowling on his pads. So, Virender Sehwag made a request to Inzamam-ul-Haq asking him to bring the long on to mid-on.

A surprised Inzamam-ul-Haq asked him the reason behind his unusual request. To which Virender Sehwag said that he wanted to hit a six. Inzamam burst out in laughter and thought he was joking. Virender Sehwag said he was serious and asked him that get the fielder up for one ball and if he doesn't hit a six, then he can send him back in the deep. Inzamam-ul-Haq obliged to the right-hander's request as he brought the fielder up inside the circle.

Danish Kaneria bowled one on the pads again as Virender Sehwag hit him for a maximum. Inzamam-ul-Haq sent the fielder back in the deep as Danish Kaneria was left fuming. Kaneria asked Inzamam the reason behind calling the fielder up. Inzamam was having none of it as he asked Danish Kaneria to get back to his run up and bowl.

Virender Sehwag further said that Inzamam-ul-Haq was a great man. He added that his relationship with him was like that of a brother and maybe that's why he called the fielder up because his younger brother wanted to hit a six.

Here is the episode -

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR TWITTER