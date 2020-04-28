Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Unique Style Of Preparation Before Playing Any Match For India

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. The batting maestro is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world who has scored a staggering 100 international tons.

The Master Blaster has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. Sachin Tendulkar has mainly come across as someone simple, who tried not to complicate his batting nor situations on and off the field. Sachin Tendulkar also gave a glimpse to his fans about how he mental prepared before playing any match for India.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals making coffee or tea as part of his preparation

Sachin Tendulkar was present at a talk show Breakfast with Champions where he spoke about his mental preparation before a game. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that his day never starts without tea or coffee. He added that he doesn't have a preference. It depends on the phase that he is in, sometimes it is only coffee while other times it is only tea, which does not make addicted to any of those beverages, but just gets him charged up on the matchday.

The host asked him to pick between cappuccino and espresso. Sachin Tendulkar, showing his simplicity, replied that he was happy with the standard coffee that is available in hotel rooms rather than demanding for preferential treatment. He added that he had the habit of making the coffee or tea himself. Sachin Tendulkar said it was a part of his preparation since it gave him much needed time for himself and to think clearly about his strategies for the match while relieving any tension at the same time.

Sachin Tendulkar didn't prefer when early in the morning, he had to open a door and a waiter asking him to serve him anything. Sachin Tendulkar added that he just wanted to be left alone and added that he enjoyed preparing his coffee or tea on his own. This level of self-sufficiency amazed the host of the show as well. Here is the episode -

Sachin Tendulkar reveals interesting details from Coca-Cola Cup 1998 in Sharjah

In another interview with ESPNcricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar relived his two stunning Sharjah centuries himself. Sachin Tendulkar said Sharjah in April was extremely hot and unrelenting. He said he remembers going back to the dressing room and asking for a bucket of ice and dipping his feet in because it was bad out there. It was so hot that he could feel the heat steaming through his shoes.

He added that he could feel the soles of his feet become soft and tender due to the friction, as he had run quite a bit. It was physically draining to bat for long hours, and with little recovery time between games, it was a stern test of a player's skill, both physical and mental.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU