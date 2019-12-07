Virender Sehwag Reacts To Virat Kohli's Unbeaten Knock Against West Indies

Virat Kohli played another fine innings as India stomped West Indies by six wickets in the opening T20I. The Indian captain continued his dominant run-of-form in the ongoing international home season with yet another match-winning knock. Kohli’s 94 not out enabled Indian team to chase down West Indies’ total of 207-5 with eight balls to spare. As the cricketing world celebrated the latest master-class by the “Chase Master”, his former teammate Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to appreciate Kohli’s effort.

Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k0psdLQq64 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Virender Sehwag praises Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock

Former opener Virender Sehwag took to the micro-blogging site just moments after India’s thumping victory. He praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s match-winning efforts and also credited the “cameo” contribution by Rishabh Pant. Virender Sehwag is a known figure in the cricketing community and he usually stays active on social media.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Virat Kohli’s innings came from just 50 balls and it included six fours and six sixes. His unbeaten 94 is also his highest-ever T20I score, eclipsing his 90* against Australia in 2016. With the win, team India take a 1-0 lead in the series and will now face West Indies in the second T20I on December 8. The upcoming fixture will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. For sure, it'll be another mouth-watering encounter.

India win!



Another wonderfully paced run-chase led by Virat Kohli, who also had some fun during his innings 📝



The Indian captain hit 94*, his highest score In T20Is 💪 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/v3bQcRjbMC — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari