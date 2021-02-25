Virender Sehwag Shares A Nana Patekar Meme As D/N Test Between Ind-Eng Ends In Two Days

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has come forward and shared a hilarious meme after the third Test match between India and England ended inside just two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on a typical rank-turner where the hosts came out on top riding on an outstanding performance.

'Now that it's over...': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Viru had shared a meme after the end of the contest and went on to caption it as 'Now that it's over, Batsman outside Motera'.

The meme features veteran actor/film-maker Nana Patekar happily running along the seashore. The scene is from the 1996 musical romantic drama film titled 'Khamoshi: The Musical' that was directed by renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Now that it's over, Batsman outside Motera pic.twitter.com/fEbNT7D7kQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2021

Even the netizens had a gala time after going through the former Indian vice-captain's tweet. Here are a few reactions.

😂😂 — Deval Ghevariya (@deval_ghevariya) February 25, 2021

Kahan se milta hai ye sab aapko🤣🤣🤣 — Parikshit Singh (From🏡) (@Pariksh37006387) February 25, 2021

wish you had played in this pitch and hit a century to prove pitch critics wrong !!! — ஆதித்யா (adithya) (@ImAdithya18) February 25, 2021

India register their second win in pink-ball Test

Team India survived the demons on the pitch with a comprehensive win in the third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and by the virtue of this win, they have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Team India have also registered their second Day-Night Test victory after their heroics in Ahmedabad. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

