Virender Sehwag Shares Sacred Games Meme As Joe Root's Fifer Rattles India On Day 2

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had a hilarious take on English Test skipper as well as part-time spinner Joe Root's brilliant five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Indian Indian batting order crumbled as Root made merry on what seems to be a typical rank turner. Out of nowhere, Root picked up three Indian wickets without conceding a run to make up for his failure with the bat on Day 1 and then added a couple more scalps to his tally to register a fifer.

'Indian batsmen facing Root today': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag gave special mention to Root's bowling performance with 'Sacred Games' meme and that too with one of the famous dialogues from the crime thriller web series 'Nahi Bachega Main Idhar, Mar Jayega Main'.

Even the netizens had a gala time after viewing Viru's tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Susant Kumar Pradhan (@susantaworld7) February 25, 2021

Plot twist.. — venugopal reddy (@IamvenuGR7) February 25, 2021

New memer rising in India😁 — Srikanth (@Imsrikanthsriky) February 25, 2021

Memestar Sehwag😂 — Unbiased civilian (@Unbiasednetizn) February 25, 2021

Sehwag giving tough competetion to @WasimJaffer14 !!! Wasim bhai be like :- pic.twitter.com/90onDWPCk1 — Divij Joshi (@divij_joshi) February 25, 2021

READ: Michael Vaughan Insults India For Batting Failure, Netizens Hit Back At England Veteran

Joe Root's fifer rattles India

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane arrived in the middle with India’s score reading at 99-3. Set to take a massive first-innings lead over England’s 112, the Indian batting order crumbled over the magic arm of visiting captain Joe Root.

READ: Team India Suffer Dramatic Batting Collapse On Day 2, Fans Fear A Repeat Of Adelaide Test

Joe Root opted to roll his arm after the Indian spinners enjoyed a field day on the opening day of the ongoing Test match. With his part-time right-arm off-spin, the England skipper picked up three crucial wickets within the first three overs of his spell. He accounted for the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounders Washington Sundar, and, Axar Patel. He then picked up veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin and tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah to register an impressive five-wicket haul.

The English Test skipper finished with figures of 5/8 from his 6.2 overs at an economy rate of 1.26 as the hosts were bundled out for just 145 with a 33-run first-innings lead.

READ: Shahid Afridi Complains To ICC On Twitter, Slams World Cricket Body's New COVID-19 Rule

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.