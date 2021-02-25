Last Updated:

Team India Suffer Dramatic Batting Collapse On Day 2, Fans Fear A Repeat Of Adelaide Test

Fans were in utter disbelief as Team India suffered a dramatic batting collapse on Day 2 of the ongoing Motera Test match after being bundled out for 145

India

Team India suffered a dramatic batting collapse on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is being contested under lights where the top and middle-order batsmen failed to apply themselves on a wicket that is supposedly assisting the spinners as English Test skipper as well as part-time spinner Joe Root made the ball talk brilliantly as the hosts were bundled out for just 145 runs in their first innings.

'Repeat of Adelaide Test'

The Indian cricket fans were in utter disbelief as they wondered whether this was the repeat of the Adelaide Test match a couple of months ago that was played under lights where India had suffered a strange batting collapse from a position of strength to register their lowest-ever Test score of 36. Here are some of the reactions.

India suffer a dramatic batting collapse on Day 2

India who had resumed their innings at 99/3 suffered a dramatic collapse in the first session as they ended up losing five wickets by adding just 27 runs to their overnight score with only tail-ender Ishant Sharma managing to breach the double-figures. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66 as Joe Root registered a fifer. The England Test captain finished with figures of 5/8 from his 6.2 overs at an economy rate of 1.26 as he ran through India's middle and lower middle-order as the hosts were bowled out for 145 with a 33-run first-innings lead. 

