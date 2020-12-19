Fans In Utter Disbelief As Team India Suffer A Dramatic Batting Collapse On Day 3

Team India suffered a dramatic batting collapse on Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval as they ended up losing five wickets by adding only 10 runs to their overnight score. The visitors are setting a target for the Australians getting 53-run first innings lead.

India suffer a dramatic batting collapse

India were expected to see off the new ball and build their innings in the afternoon session of Day 3, but that was not to be as Australia's new-ball bowlers had other plans which they executed perfectly. First, it was Pat Cummins who removed the night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah who ended up giving a return catch to his Australian counterpart.

The Indian team's rock-solid middle-order was badly exposed as Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to trouble the scorers. Even opener Mayank Agarwal who looked set out in the middle with a 40-ball 9 was caught behind by Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood. Kohli & Co. lost four wickets without adding any runs as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away from 15/1 to 15/5.

The onus was now on the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bail his team out of the situation. He made a statement by hitting a boundary but was dismissed on the very next delivery from Pat Cummins as debutant Camron Green took a blinder at the point.

Even the passionate cricket fans were shell-shocked after watching the Indian batting collapse. Here are a few of the reactions.

#INDvsAUSTest

Someone - highlight dikha rahe hai...ya live chal raha hai...

Me-: pic.twitter.com/RIGBI7nuxO — Bhupendra Malinda (@bhupsa011) December 19, 2020

Rishabh Pant,Shubhman Gill,Rohit Sharma,KL Rahul watching Indian team batting in 2nd innings.#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/CibUD6n4Ga — Rhythm (@Vakhariyarhythm) December 19, 2020

How can we not have batsman with better technique to play abroad in a country not billions? After listening to everyone, even I know that we need the feet moving to the pitch of the ball and come with a straight bat, why can't the batsman then? #INDvsAUSTest @bhogleharsha — Akash Shah (@Unofficial_Sarc) December 19, 2020

Woke up at 15-1, yawned and it was 15-5. Rubbed my eyes in disbelief and it was 19-6

Going back to sleep and maybe the nightmare is over. Complete horror #INDvsAUSTest @bcci #TestCricket — Cpt. XIX (@fornitin) December 19, 2020

India have now been reduced to 26/7 with wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin being the last recognized pair.

