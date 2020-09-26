Virender Sehwag Takes Dig At MS Dhoni, Uses Sacred Games Dialogue For Prithvi Shaw: Watch

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has successfully carried his explosive style of batting to his post-retirement role of becoming a cricket pundit. In his latest video, Sehwag took a dig at his former teammate and India captain MS Dhoni after Chennai's loss to Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The 41-year-old, who enjoyed a stellar IPL career with Delhi and Punjab, has won fans over with his unique post-match analysis. In a show called 'Viru Ki Baithak', Virender Sehwag cheekily used a Sacred Games reference in reference to one of MS Dhoni's mistakes during the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash on Friday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls MS Dhoni and Co after Delhi defeat

In Episode 8 of Viru Ki Baithak, Virender Sehwag provided an entertaining insight in the Delhi vs Chennai clash, calling out MS Dhoni for a few questionable decisions. The former Delhi opener expressed his surprise after Prithvi Shaw was given a reprieve in the first over of the match. The 20-year-old nicked a Deepak Chahar delivery which was subsequently caught by the former Indian skipper behind the stumps.

However, Chennai failed to appeal and Shaw was not out. He made the most of the opportunity, scoring a game-winning 64. In reference to Shaw's lifeline, Virender Sehwag used the famous dialogue from Netflix's Sacred Games, where protagonist Nawazuddin Siddique famously claimed 'Kabhi Kabhi toh lagta hai apun hi Bhagwan hai' (Translation: Sometimes, I feel like I'm a God). The 41-year-old also slammed Chennai spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla, who bowled expensive spells during the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash.

Speaking of the second innings, Virender Sehwag trolled Murali Vijay for his 'Test match-like' batting while lauded Faf du Plessis, claiming the former South African skipper was the only player who showed some urgency in the run chase. The former Delhi star also slammed Dhoni's decision to come late down the order again despite his team's struggles in the middle. Virender Sehwag joked that the Chennai captain was suggested to remain in quarantine for 14 overs before coming into bat and cheekily asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince the 39-year-old to promote himself to No.4.

The former Punjab star lavished praise on the Delhi bowling attack, crediting them for their team's success. Virender Sehwag's comments come in after he had earlier suggested MS Dhoni to find his sixth bowler after his bowlers were taken to the cleaners in their defeat against Rajasthan.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule

MS Dhoni and co. have already played three games in the first week of the T20 extravaganza and have a short break before they retake the field. Chennai are scheduled to play against Hyderabad on October 2, before their clash against Punjab on October 4. The three-time champions have already lost two of their three games in the tournament and will hope to use their short break to reassess their options and strategy. Here's a look at the next five matches on the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule:

Chennai vs Hyderabad, October 2, Friday, 7:30 pm IST, Dubai

Punjab vs Chennai, October 4, Sunday, 7:30 pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Kolkata vs Chennai, October 7, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Chennai vs Bangalore, October 10, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST, Dubai

Hyderabad vs Chennai, October 13, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST, Dubai

(Image Courtesy: Virender Sehwag, Chennai IPL Instagram)