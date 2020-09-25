MS Dhoni 'hurt' With Batsmen And Pacers' Inconsistency, Hints At Ambati Rayudu's Return

Delhi, on the back of Prithvi Shaw’s 64 and some tight bowling performance from their bowlers, defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai by 44 runs in the seventh game of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Friday. Prior to the match, MS Dhoni had won the toss and decided to field first. Chasing 176 from their 20 overs, the Chennai batsmen got off to a faltering start and never really recovered in their quest of Delhi’s total in Dubai as they succumbed to their second successive defeat in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Scorecard of Delhi vs Chennai match

That's that from Match 7 as the @DelhiCapitals win by 44 runs and register their second consecutive victory.#Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/kBrwKOP8sz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

“Bowlers not consistent, batsmen lacking steam”: MS Dhoni after defeat to Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020

In the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni criticised Chennai’s batsmen for failing to chase down oppositions total twice in successive matches. He claimed that the Chennai batting department is “lacking steam” at the moment. With Chennai’s next game against Hyderabad a week away, MS Dhoni said the team will be looking to find the right balance during the much-needed break. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman also hinted out a potential return of Ambati Rayudu into the playing XI from their next game onwards.

Speaking about Chennai’s bowlers, MS Dhoni blamed the inconsistency of the bowling department. He said that the current team is “one batsman heavy”, which is why they can think of getting another bowler into their playing XI. According to the Chennai skipper, the return of Ambati Rayudu will also provide him a room to “experiment with the extra bowler”.

Updated Dream11 IPL points table after Delhi’s win over Chennai

Chennai’s defeat puts the MS Dhoni-led side at No.5 in the updated Dream11 IPL points table. On the other hand, Delhi took the No.1 spot as they dethroned KL Rahul’s Punjab from the top. MS Dhoni and co. will now take on David Warner’s Hyderabad on October 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Image source: IPL Twitter