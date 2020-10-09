Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23 Rajasthan Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

The Match 23 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Rajasthan taking on Delhi on Friday, October 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Rajasthan vs Delhi live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While Rajasthan lost their last match against Mumbai by 57 runs, Delhi defeated Bangalore by 59 runs.

Steve Smith's side are placed at the penultimate spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three consecutive losses in the last three matches. On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi are at the second place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with four wins and a solitary loss.

While Rajasthan will want to get back to winning ways by beating Delhi, Shreyas Iyer's men will like to continue with the winning momentum. Ahead of Friday's fixture, here is a look at the Rajasthan vs Delhi weather forecast, Rajasthan vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Rajasthan vs Delhi live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Delhi weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah has been unvarying in the past few days. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Rajasthan vs Delhi weather forecast is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (30°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Players' fitness will be put to test in the extreme conditions in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, as per the Rajasthan vs Delhi weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 53-72 % and will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Delhi pitch report

According to the Rajasthan vs Delhi pitch report, the Sharjah pitch is a batsmen's paradise. In the four matches that have been played at this venue, the teams have scored in excess of 200 on seven occasions. Bowlers are in for a tough time on this pitch, however, change of pace will be key for them to succeed on this surface. On the other hand, spinners will have a tough time because of the dew and short boundaries.

As per the Rajasthan vs Delhi pitch report, the average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 219. Teams batting first at this ground have won three games while the side chasing has won just one. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first, put up a massive total and then defend it.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Delhi live scores and live streaming in India

For the Rajasthan vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 9. For Rajasthan vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Rajasthan vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

