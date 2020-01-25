NZ-A Vs IN-A Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand A will face India A in the third ODI of the India A tour of New Zealand, 2020. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, January 26 at 3:30 AM IST. Mayank Agarwal will captain India A and Tom Bruce will lead New Zealand A. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NZ-A vs IN-A Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India A:

Mayank Agarwal(captain), Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Sandeep Warrier, and Khaleel Ahmed.

New Zealand A:

Tom Bruce(captain), Tom Blundell(wicketkeeper), George Worker, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton, Jacob Duffy, Todd Astle, and Ajaz Patel.

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 top picks

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan (Captain), Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tom Bruce, George Worker

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, James Neesham (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Kyle Jamieson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

This match will be the series-deciding encounter in the three-match ODI series. India won the first ODI and New Zealand won the second game. Their second ODI at Christchurch was won by New Zealand A as they defeated India A by 29 runs. New Zealand's best batsmen in the game were George Worker and Cole McConchie. Their best bowlers were James Neesham and Jacob Duffy. India's best batsmen in the game were Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan. Their best bowlers were Mohammed Siraj and Ishan Porel.

India A start as favourites to win the match.

