Ben Stokes Fires Twitter User With Four Words For Misintepreting Latest IPL 2020 Remarks

The coronavirus outbreak has seen all sporting action across the globe cancelled or suspended as a precautionary measure to fight against the spread of the deadly pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus in India saw the IPL postponed until April 15, and with the entire nation under lockdown, the chances of IPL 2020 being played look bleak. Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes hopes to feature in IPL 2020 but admits that it would be a difficult proposition in the current situation.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Participation On Ben Stokes' Mind Despite Tournament Being In Doubt

IPL postponed: Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes hopes to play in IPL 2020 despite coronavirus lockdown

In an interview with the BBC, Ben Stokes said that he hopes to play in the IPL 2020 if the tournament is played. He said that he is not toning down his preparations for the tournament and expects to be available for the entire tournament. The Rajasthan Royals star, however, admits that the possibility of IPL 2020 kicking off on April 20 is unlikely. Ben Stokes added that regardless of IPL 2020's future, the England star will continue training to keep him in the right frame of mind for the upcoming games.

Also Read: IPL postponed: KKR's ₹15.5 Crore Star Pat Cummins Relieved With Downtime At Home

IPL postponed: Ben Stokes shuts down Twitter troll after fan asks him to forget 'money and limelight'

Also Read: IPL postponed: Royals Star Jofra Archer Revels In Playing 'Call Of Duty' During Self-isolation

A Twitter user did not appreciate Ben Stokes' comments on playing the IPL 2020 and told him to forget about money and fame. He said that 1.3 billion people in India are under lockdown and the Rajasthan Royals star should think for everyone. The tweet did not escape the attention of Ben Stokes who urged the user to 'read articles and not headlines' and shared a picture of what he said in the interview.

Ben Stokes clarified his comments by saying that he cannot take three weeks off and expect himself to be at his peak if the IPL 2020 kicks off on April 20. He added that he does not expect the tournament to be scheduled, but if it does, the Engaldn star doesn't want to be lagging behind.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Calls 2013 IPL Winner As Toughest Bowler He Has Ever Faced In His Life