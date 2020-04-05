Virender Sehwag's Love & Respect For Cows Evident In Heartwarming 'Gau Seva' Video; WATCH

Virender Sehwag leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his fans either on the cricket field, commentary box or on social media. Even when the whole world is battling the deadly COVID-19, Viru has still managed to come forward and has attempted to cheer up one and all.

'Gaaì Hamari Mata Hai': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain posted a video where he is standing in a cowshed and patting the back of a cow after which he can be heard saying 'Gaaì Hamari Mata Hai, Hamein Kuch Nahi Aata Haí'.

Gaaì Hamari Mata Hai,

Hamein Kuch Nahi Aata Hai #GauSewa pic.twitter.com/SRxk3CGw8T — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2020

Even the fans were also on the same page with the 2011 World Cup winner. Here are some of the reactions.

❤❤❤🙏 — ABHISHEK SHUKLA (@Babubhai1999) April 5, 2020

Coming back to Cricket, India-South Africa bilateral ODI series have been rescheduled at a further date while the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus fear.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

