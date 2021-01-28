Vishnu Solanki Replicates MS Dhoni To Beat Haryana In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF: WATCH

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has enthralled cricket fans with several high-octane T20 matches. The competition is of utmost importance for India's domestic players, as they finally have a significant platform to perform after the COVID-19 sabbatical. Moreover, with the IPL 2021 auction coming up, the cricketers surely have an opportunity to earn a lucrative contract based on their exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Baroda's Vishnu Solanki could very well prove to be the dark horse for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league after his blistering knock against Haryana.

Vishnu Solanki hits MS Dhoni-esque last-ball six against Haryana

Baroda and Haryana clashed in the third Quarter-Final of the domestic T20 competition in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Both the sides were unbeaten ahead of the tournament, and a closely fought battle was expected between them. Haryana posted a decent total of 148, and it was imperative for them to defend the score in order to stay afloat in the competition. With proven bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, and Rahul Tewatia in their side, it was not going to be easy for the Baroda batsmen to chase the score.

Baroda's chase started on a positive note after openers Kedar Devdhar and Smit Patel displayed positive intent at the top. However, it was Vishnu Solanki, who took the Haryana bowlers to the cleaners with his exceptional hitting. The batsman's unbeaten 71 off just 46 deliveries shifted the momentum of the contest in Baroda's favour.

Haryana seemed to have the upper hand ahead of the ultimate over of the contest. With Baroda needing 18 runs from the last six balls, they were in search of something special to cross the line in the crucial encounter. Sumit Kumar started the over brilliantly and conceded only three runs from the first three balls. However, Vishnu Solanki clobbered the fourth ball for a thumping six. The next ball also went past the boundary rope for four runs.

With Baroda requiring five runs from the last delivery to qualify for the Semi-Final, Solanki used the helicopter shot to his advantage and deposited a full-length delivery for a remarkable six to seal the match for his side. Baroda's star players, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya also commended Solanki's efforts on their social media account. The talented batsman's innings could also very well fetch him a handsome paycheck in the IPL 2021 auction.

DO NOT MISS: The thrilling Haryana-Baroda final over 👌👌



The outcome of the #QF3 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 was decided on the final ball. 👍👍#HARvBDA



Watch how the things panned out in the last over🎥👇 https://t.co/iWXycp6JkP pic.twitter.com/XJ6BNUdpT7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 27, 2021

Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad 2021

Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter

