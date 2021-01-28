Dinesh Karthik Amuses Teammates, Fans After Attempting The 'Mannequin Challenge': WATCH

Tamil Nadu are on a roll in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Dinesh Karthik-led side recently trounced Himachal Pradesh by five wickets in the second quarter-final of the competition on Tuesday. Courtesy of their commanding win, Tamil Nadu have booked themselves a place in the semi-finals. They will now lock horns with Rajasthan in the first semi-final on Friday, January 29 to fight for a place in the final.

Tamil Nadu celebrate Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final win in unique style

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu celebrated their win over Himachal Pradesh in a unique way. The players attempted the famous ‘Mannequin Challenge’, video of which was shared by the Tamil Nadu skipper's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on their Twitter handle. In the video, the Tamil Nadu players are seen performing the challenge in the gym.

Coming back to the match, having won the toss, Karthik invited Himachal to bat first. The Rishi Dhawan led side could only manage to post 135/9 in 20 overs. In response, Tamil Nadu chased the target down with 13 balls to go and five wickets to spare. Baba Aparajith scored an unbeaten 52 off 45 balls to guide their side home.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has opted to not hinder most of its squad just like the rest of the franchises. However, the franchise has persisted with the captaincy change introduced midway during the IPL 2020 as Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the side in 2021, after having replaced Karthik midway the last season. It was expected that Karthik wouldn't find his name in the KKR list of retained players 2021, however, the franchise has shown faith in him by retaining him for the IPL 2021.

Incidentally, Kolkata has decided to let go of Tom Banton - a player they only acquired last year, who has been projected as a power hitter. The franchise has also reposed its faith in Andre Russell, who failed to make an impact with the bat during the IPL 2020.

KKR list of retained players 2021

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to networthclub.com, the Dinesh Karthik net worth is estimated to be around $5 to $6 million (INR 45 crore approximately). The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. Karthik is paid INR 7.4 crore per season by KKR.

