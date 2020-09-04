Vitality T20 Blast NOT Vs LEI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Leicestershire (LEI). The NOT vs LEI match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, September 4 and will start at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the Vitality T20 Blast live in India and the Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

The team that goes on to win in the match will sit at the top of the table. Considering the new format of Vitality T20 Blast, it is essential for teams to finish at the top in their respective groups. Nottinghamshire is touted to be one of the favourites in the tournament. They have a balanced side with a perfect mix of experience as well as young blood. Their batting has been significantly reliable and their bowling is also very disciplined.

Leicestershire are a formidable side as well, with their batting being extremely dangerous. They will want to score their second victory in the league and attain the top position in the North Group.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Nottinghamshire are the table toppers of the North Group with 6 points in 4 matches. Leicestershire are at a touching distance with them with 5 points in 4 matches. Both the teams have had their share of rain interruptions, but neither side has seen a defeat in the Vitality T20 Blast so far. Nottinghamshire are coming into the game after their abandoned match against Lancashire. Leicestershire also had the same experience in their previous encounter against Yorkshire.

NOT vs LEI live scores: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Trent Bridge is a nightmare for the bowlers. It provides ample support to the batsmen, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. Fortunately for both the sides, there are no chances of rain during the match time according to Accuweather. Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted and competitive T-20 match.

NOT vs LEI live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For NOT vs LEI live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The Vitality T20 Blast match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The English T20 Blast live in India will have select matches on FanCode by Dream Sports as well.

NOT vs LEI live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Nottinghamshire: Matthew Cash, Brice Samba, Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Ryan Yates, Alex Mighten, Nuno da Costa, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Michael Dawson

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Tom Taylor, George Rhodes, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis

