IPL 2020: SRH Interestingly Name Virat Kohli-endorsed Valvoline As Official Partners

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad enjoy a fanbase and loyalty that very few franchises can boast of in the tournament. As a result, a lot of brands look to bank on the wide popularity of the franchise as well as the viewers of the extravagant league. The team's distinctive Jersey with Orange and Black elements is much loved by the fans and almost guarantees to provide significant exposure for partner brands. With the IPL 2020 inching closer, all the franchises are going all out to finalise their sponsors for the season.

SRH signs another official partner for IPL 2020 that has a Virat Kohli connect

The David Warner-led side will spot a new logo on their jersey for IPL 2020. Valvoline has come on board as an official sponsor with SRH to capitalise on the reach of the star-studded franchise. Speaking on the collaboration with Valvoline, SRH CEO K Shanmugham said that the franchise sees a very strong alignment with the brand and as a result, roped it in as an official partner for IPL 2020. Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director of Valvoline stressed on how the association with SRH for the IPL 2020 will enable them to connect with consumers.

Interestingly, Valvoline already has Virat Kohli as the face of their company in India in an individual capacity. Virat Kohli is the captain of the RCB franchise in the IPL. Their association with the Hyderabad-based SRH franchise is an extension of the company's sports-based partnerships.

JK Lakshmi Cement has come in as the title sponsor for SRH in the IPL 2020. Other brands who have partnered with the franchise for IPL 2020 include Ralco Tyres, Dream11, Reliance Jio, Colgate, Nerolac Paints, TCL and Jai Raj Steel. The SRH kit is set to be powered by the clothing brand TYKA. The franchise took to their Twitter account to announce the official partners for the SRH squad for the IPL 2020. The SRH owners are Sun TV, renowned as one of the biggest media networks in southern India.

SRH squad for IPL 2020

David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

The 2016 champions will aim to clinch their second IPL trophy after stitching a well balanced SRH squad for IPL 2020.

