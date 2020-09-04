BRCC Vs ALCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Brescia Cricket Club (BRCC) will take on Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC) in the final match of the day in ECS T10 Rome. The match is scheduled to take place at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground on Friday, September 4 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BRCC vs ALCC match prediction, BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team and probable BRCC vs ALCC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BRCC vs ALCC live: BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is crucial for BRCC as they currently occupy the second position in Group A and a victory will all but assure their place in the semifinal. BRCC won their previous match against RBCC by 43 runs and will look to carry that winning momentum in the upcoming match against ALCC. On the other hand, ALCC are yet to register a win in the competition and will look to play spoilsport as they continue their search for the first point in the tournament.

BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team

BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 prediction: BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team: BRCC squad

Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 prediction: BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team: ALCC squad

Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak, Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj

BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team

BRCC vs ALCC match prediction

As per our BRCC vs ALCC match prediction, BRCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 prediction, BRCC vs ALCC top picks and BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BRCC vs ALCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

