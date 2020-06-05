VVS Laxman Recalls Virender Sehwag's Epic Knock Of 309 Against Pakistan In 2004 At Multan

VVS Laxman came forward to hail his former Indian team-mate, one of his good friends as well as his co-commentator Virender Sehwag on social media. Both Laxman and Sehwag have been a part of many of India's famous triumphs and recollecting one of those triumphs, the Hyderabadi batsman paid tribute to Viru. It was his epic knock of 309 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Multan during the 2003/04 season.

'Immense self-belief and positivity': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman had posted a still of Sehwag raising his bat after getting to his triple-century in the Multan Test match as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was his batting partner can be seen applauding him. The former Test specialist then wrote that by the virtue of this knock, the explosive Delhi batsman had given a befitting reply to everyone who had questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling as he went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also mentioned that Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious.

Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious. pic.twitter.com/BDOGoSV0FN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2020

The 2004 Multan Test match

Riding on Sehwag's triple ton and Tendulkar's unbeaten 194, India declared their innings after posting a mammoth score of 675/5. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 407 in their first innings and 216 in their second when they were enforced the follow-on as the visitors registered an emphatic win by an innings and 52 runs. Even though they lost the following Test match at Lahore, a determined Indian team came back strongly in the third and final Test at Rawalpindi to win the series 2-1.

India tour of Pakistan 2003/04

India had visited the neighboring country for the first time after 1989. The Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly were in Pakistan for a bilateral series which included five One Day Internationals and three Tests. The Ganguly-led side created history by winning the ODI series 3-2 and the Test series 2-1. On that tour, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket while Rahul Dravid registered his highest Test score of 270 in the series-deciding Test match at Rawalpindi.

