VVS Laxman Criticises Virat Kohli's 'defensive Tactics' During New Zealand Innings

VVS Laxman was very critical of Virat Kohli's captaincy tactics during Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve at Wellington on Sunday. Just when it seemed like India would bundle out the Kiwis for less than 250, the tali-enders Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson staged a brilliant fightback and took the score to 348.

Laxman criticizes Kohli's tactics

While speaking to the host broadcasters during the tea break, VVS Laxman stated that India let off New Zealand after getting rid of Tim Southee where it had seemed at that the hosts would not even be able to get a 100-run lead. However, that crucial partnership between Colin de Grandhomme and Jamieson ended up giving them a 183-run lead. The former batsman also mentioned India will be ruing the fact that they were very defensive and the tactics used by Virat Kohli were not right, especially when the second new ball was in operation.

Laxman also added that the Indian skipper's field settings were not right for the situation and that too with the new ball. The Hyderabadi cricketer who used to be a Test specialist during his playing days further added that the new ball has a massive impact while playing in overseas conditions. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also criticized Kohli as he brought on veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he had three quality fast bowlers who one expects to bowl at the tail. Laxman concluded by saying that Virat Kohli missed a trick and this can cost India the Test match.

New Zealand in the driver's seat

New Zealand were bundled out for 348 after Colin de Grandhomme (43), as well as tail-enders Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult, made vital contributions lower down the order with scores of 44 and 38 respectively. In reply, India lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw early but Mayank Agarwal batted beautifully. He scored a half-century and looked solid out in the middle.

However, the visitors lost the prized wickets of Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli post-tea which opened up the floodgates for the hosts in this Test match. Trent Boult rattled the Indian top-order with three vital wickets including that of Kohli. At the end of Day 3, India's scorecard read 144/4 with Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari unbeaten on 25 and 15 respectively as Kohli & Co. still trail by 39 runs.

