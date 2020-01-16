VVS Laxman Gives Unique Reason For Virat Kohli For Making Return At No.3 Position In ODIs

The India vs Australia series opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was a very one-sided affair even though India looked to be in contention at the start of the match. After falling for a small total in Mumbai, India's batting effort could not stop David Warner and Aaron Finch from scoring hundreds and leading their team to a thumping ten wicket-win. Former India batsman and Test legend VVS Laxman has called for India captain Virat Kohli to not experiment with his batting slot.

VVS Laxman urges Virat Kohli to not experiment with his position

In his column with a leading media daily, VVS Laxman reflected upon India's massive loss to Australia. VVS's first gripe with the Indian team was Virat Kohli's batting position. Kohli had made way for a returning Shikhar Dhawan and demoted himself to No.4. As a result of this, Kohli came out to bat in the 28th over of the match on Tuesday. He was then dismissed cheaply for only 16. Laxman supported his suggestion by interestingly pointing out how his energy is unsettling for the opposition if he stays at the crease for a long time. The No.3 slot allows Kohli to master the innings and direct it as well. According to Laxman, the fact that Kohli has not been successful at No.4 as compared to his exploits at No.3 as per statistics, adds to his point.

Laxman also insisted that KL Rahul should play at No.4 as that position is something that the batsman is very comfortable with. The former Hyderabadi batsman supported his suggestion by citing that Rahul has not only done well at that position but has also scored a T20I century from batting at that position. VVS Laxman also shed some light on the lack of partnerships and deep batting in the Indian innings during the first ODI.

No batsman got a real grip on the match after Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were dismissed for 74 and 47 respectively. India and Australia will now face each other in the second ODI of the series at Rajkot on January 17. Australia are currently leading the series 1-0.

ALSO READ: