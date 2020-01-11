VVS Laxman Has A Heartwarming Wish For Good Friend Rahul Dravid On His 47th Birthday

VVS Laxman came forward to wish his good friend Rahul Dravid as he turned 47 on Saturday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman wished Dravid a year filled with love, happiness, and prosperity.

Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love,happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/0zx7cmi5S1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2020

Both Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were involved in two match-winning partnerships against Australia in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Dravid & Laxman's crucial partnerships

The first of the two partnerships against Australia had come during the homes series in 2001 at the iconic Eden Gardens. India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.

In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs.

The other Dravid-Laxman special moment had come more than a couple of years later at the Adelaide Oval. India in their first innings were reeling at 85/4 and that is when Dravid and Laxman came to the rescue.

The duo smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park and added 303 runs for the fifth wicket. Laxman scored 148 while Dravid scored 233 as India finished their innings at 523 thereby registering a 78-run first-innings lead.

The Aussies were bowled out for 196 in their second innings riding on Ajit Agarkar's six-wickets. India were set a target of 230 runs. Even though it sounded easy but it seemed a herculean task as the Sourav Ganguly-led side lost wickets at crucial junctures. However, the first innings hero Rahul Dravid anchored the run chase and led India to a famous win with an unbeaten 72. He was also adjudged Man of the Match and eventually went on to bag the Man of the Series award as well.

(Image Courtesy: @VVSLaxman281)

