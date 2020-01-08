VVS Laxman Drops Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni From T20 World Cup Squad

India pipped Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. The home side comfortably romped through the Sri Lankan total of 142-9 with 15 balls to spare. KL Rahul top-scored with 45 and Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten at 30 to steer India to their first international win of 2020.

VVS Laxman picks ICC T20 World Cup squad

While speaking with the official broadcasters of the match, former cricketer VVS Laxman picked his squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Surprisingly, VVS Laxman left out Shikhar Dhawan and veteran MS Dhoni from his choice of players to represent the ‘Men in Blue’ in the marquee event. Laxman picked youngster Rishabh Pant as his primary wicketkeeper and KL Rahul in place of Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings.

Even though Shikhar Dhawan scored a handy 32 in his comeback game in Indore, the stylish left-hander did not manage to feature in VVS Laxman’s team. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not played an international match for India since July 2019. Check out the squad selected by VVS Laxman for ICC T20 World Cup 2020 down below.

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be played in Australia between October 18 and November 15. India are placed alongside England, South Africa and Afghanistan in Group 2, which will feature an additional two teams after the first round. Team India under the leadership of MS Dhoni won the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007.

Congrats Team India on the comprehensive win. Outstanding performance from the bowling unit on a placid wkt. Great to see the way Navdeep Saini is growing in confidence. #INDvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 7, 2020

