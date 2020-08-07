Yuvraj Singh Opens Up About Only Cricket Regret And It Involves 1st Captain Sourav Ganguly

Whether it’s being awarded the Man of the Tournament in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign or hitting six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been one of the most successful cricketers to ever don the Indian jersey. The player enjoys a huge fan following even now and has been responsible for guiding India to some memorable victories throughout his career. However, in an exclusive interview with Times Now, the player has opened up on the one regret he has from his cricketing career, and that surprisingly involves former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Yuvraj Singh looks back on his one regret in cricket

During the interview, Yuvraj Singh opened up on the one regret he has when he looks back at his illustrious career. Talking about it, Yuvraj Singh said that both good and bad experiences are part of the learning curve and that he has always cherished them. While he is grateful for all the success he had with the Indian team and for the support of his family and friends, he does have one regret when it comes to his cricketing career.

Yuvraj Singh admitted that he would have liked to have more opportunities to play Test cricket during his career. Explaining the situation, the former cricketer said that during his time it was difficult to get into the Test side as players like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid were part of the middle order, while Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly were the openers. He also compared his fortunes to today’s cricketers, as he suggested that unlike now when young players get to play ten-plus Test matches, in his time they only used to get one or two opportunities.

Talking about his regret, Yuvraj Singh discussed how his opportunity in the Test team went for the second time after he was diagnosed with cancer, otherwise he had an opportunity to replace his first captain, Sourav Ganguly who retired from international cricket in 2008. While concluding, Yuvraj Singh said that despite his regret, he is happy with his journey and extremely proud of having played for his country.

Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket 🎂 You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain🙇@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/MJKAwgGw1r — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2020

Despite the fact that the former cricketer’s only regret features Sourav Ganguly, the pair have a great relationship. In the past, Yuvraj Singh has talked about how Sourav Ganguly was the captain who gave youngsters a chance and transformed Indian cricket. Even BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while advising youngsters on leadership, had mentioned how he got the best out of Yuvraj Singh, recently.

How much is Yuvraj Singh net worth?

According to caknowldege.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth is estimated to be around $35 million. The majority of the player’s net worth comprises of his salary earnings from the BCCI and the IPL. However, Yuvraj Singh also endorses several brands, which has boosted his net worth in recent times as well.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: AP