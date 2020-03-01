Virat Kohli's 'high Intensity & Body Language' Reassures VVS Laxman; Leads To Key Insight

Enduring a rare double failure, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday again registered a poor score against New Zealand on day two of the second Test at Christchurch. However, despite Virat's gloomy show, former cricketer VVS Laxman seems to be impressed with the skipper's attitude. Speaking at a cricket show, Laxman said that there were quite a few aggressive celebrations and the India captain looked charged up.

Futhermore, the former cricketer asserted that the skipper's attitude has rubbed off on the entire team as the body language is there to be seen on each and every player in the park.

“The intensity, his body language was there to be seen. He is not getting affected by the low scores he has had so far on this tour. Because the worst thing for any team when you lose a Test match when you lose an ODI series 3-0 is the body language and the confidence level of the captain getting affected,” he said.

”With Virat Kohli, you don’t see that. And that’s rubbing off on all the players. The body language is there to be seen on each and every player in the park,” VVS Laxman added.

The form of Virat Kohli with the bat may not be as destructive against New Zealand but the flamboyant batsman made sure that he won’t back down when his side is on the field with the ball in the hand.

Virat Kohli's Fiery Mouthful To Send Off Kiwis

Virat Kohli on Sunday oozed aggression after his counterpart Kane Williamson was dismissed cheaply on day two of the second test match between India and New Zealand. The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea.

Virat Kohli was all charged up within the first two sessions of the second day’s play. In the 29th over, Bumrah scalped the wicket of Williamson, and just as the skipper was making his way to the pavilion, Virat Kohli gave him a send-off that was captured by a fan, and the video went viral on social media.

Furthermore, similar aggression of the Indian skipper was witnessed when Mohammed Shami dismissed Tom Latham. As the New Zealand opener was going towards the pavilion, Kohli let out some of his ferocity, which may or may not have been objectionable - while according him a send-off.

Nice ball from Shami, and great to see Virat endearing himself to the crowd again. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/MkiFOqkeFN — Bernie McNamara (@maxbert_SA) March 1, 2020

