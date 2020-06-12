VVS Laxman Hails Mohammad Kaif's Fielding Abilities, Says 'inspired An Entire Generation'

VVS Laxman came forward to hail his former Indian team-mate, co-commentator, and one of his good friends Mohammad Kaif on social media. Both Laxman and Kaif have been a part of many of Team India's historic triumphs that include the Natwest tri-series win on English soil in 2002, the ICC Champions Trophy in the very same year (India and Sri Lanka were declared the joint-winners), the famous ODI and Test series triumph in Pakistan during the 2003/04 season, etc.

'Inspired an entire generation': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman posted a still of Kaif from that 2002 Natwest tri-series where he can be seen pulling off an exceptional catch. He then mentioned that the former middle-order batsman is a product of India’s robust grassroots structure that inspired an entire generation of players from Uttar Pradesh to shed their insecurities and play at the highest level.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then added that the 2000 Indian U-19 World Cup-winning captain's electric fielding soon became the benchmark that thousands strived to emulate.

A product of India’s robust grassroots structure, @MohammadKaif inspired an entire generation of players from Uttar Pradesh to shed their insecurities and play at the highest level. His electric fielding soon became the benchmark that thousands strived to emulate. pic.twitter.com/TwbZD7DB1x — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 12, 2020



When Kaif stunned England at the Lords'

Even though Kaif is known for his athletic fielding, he is remembered for his famous match-winning knock in the 2002 tri-series final against Nasser Hussain's England at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground. Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket.

What made this win even more special was that prior to this contest, the Men In Blue were not regarded as good chasers and at the same time, had also lost nearly 10 finals as well.

