Virat Kohli On TikTok? David Warner Drops Huge Hint

David Warner has hinted that Indian skipper Virat Kohli has finally made his way to TikTok. It so happened that taking to Instagram, Kohli had posted an edited running video after which he had also asked the fans to caption the same. Meanwhile, Warner came forward and commented on the post by writing 'TikTok' along with a few thumbs-up emojis.

Warner has been entertaining his fans by coming up with TikTok videos on numerous occasions and during one occasion, he had said that he prefers Test cricket over T20I. The dynamic Aussie opener was all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Kohli, on the other hand, was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The southpaw had led SRH to a title triumph in the 2016 edition by getting the better of Virat Kohli's RCB. Recalling that title-clash, Warner had once trolled the Indian skipper and RCB for having failed to win an IPL trophy.

'I hope Virat is watching': David Warner

During an Instagram live session in April with SRH team-mate and English cricketer Jonny Bairstow, Warner took a dig at the RCB skipper by saying that the Bengaluru franchise does not have an IPL trophy and at the same time he hoped that Virat Kohli is watching the Hyderabad team-mates' live session on social media. The IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

David Warner and Kohli's fun banter

It so happened that David Warner had gatecrashed during an Instagram live session between Kohli and his Indian team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin and when it had come to the veteran off-spinner's notice, he made Virat aware about it after which the batting megastar took a dig at the southpaw. "He is busy making TikTok videos. He has been after my life, he has been asking me to do one," Kohli told Ashwin as they both shared a burst of hearty laughter.

