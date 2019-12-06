VVS Laxman Lauds King Kohli's 'masterclass' As Virat's Unbeaten 94 Powers India To A Win

India skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 off 50 balls on Friday helped India take a 1-0 lead in the T20 series against the West Indies. Taking to Twitter, former cricketer VVS Laxman hailed the 'masterclass' displayed by the Indian skipper and further acknowledged K L Rahul's 'great contribution'. Kohli put on a 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as India reached their target of 208 in 18.4. Laxman lauded the stellar batting display by the host.

India’s highest chase in T20 internationals .A masterclass from Virat Kohli , made to look so easy and finishing the job. Grwat contribution from KL Rahul in setting the platform. Congratulations Team India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YHZP0rzuTC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2019

What an incredible innings from Virat. One more master class from the chase master. Good to see the way Rahul batted. Congratulations Team India on the win. #IndvWI @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2019

Kohli leads from the front, India draw first blood

Chasing a huge total of 208, India lost the wicket of 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma early. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 100 runs for the second wicket stand. The visitors then struck back after removing Rahul (62) after which wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a 48-run third-wicket stand with Kohli. Even though Pant and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly, the Indian skipper did not lose his focus and anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers. In the end, he took the Men In Blue past the finish line with eight balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. Meanwhile, 94 is also his highest score in T20I cricket. His previous highest score in the shortest format was 90 which he had scored against Australia Down Under in 2016.

