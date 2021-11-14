VVS Laxman To Be Appointed As NCA Chief, Confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will be taking charge as the new head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The top post of the NCA was vacant ever since the BCCI announced that former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will be Team India's national men's head coach. Before the announcement of Team India's Head coach, Rahul Dravid was the chief of the NCA. Dravid was appointed as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, and since then, he was responsible for the overall development of players who visit the facility in Bengaluru.

As per the ANI report, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that VVS Laxman would be the new NCA chief when contacted. Before this, various reports had suggested that VVS Laxman is among the frontrunners to be the new NCA chief. The report also suggests that Sourav Ganguly has always spoken about the need to have former cricketers in the system to help the game grow. And as BCCI President, he worked towards getting Rahul Dravid to agree to become the head coach of the Indian team.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BCCI is yet to officially announce the appointment of VVS Laxman as the new chief of the NCA. With VVS Laxman all set to don the shoes of the NCA Chief, the former cricketer have a higher expectation of fulfilling as Rahul Dravid has been highly praised for his contribution during his tenure as the NCA chief.

Rahul Dravid on being appointed as Team India's Head coach

After the official announcement by the BCCI, Rahul Dravid was quoted in the official release in which he talked about his tenure in the NCA.

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," Dravid had said.

(Inputs: ANI)

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI