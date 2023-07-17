VVS Laxman To Take Over Rahul Dravid's Duties As Head Coach After West Indies: Report

Following their tour of the West Indies, India will go to Ireland for three-match T20I series. India's current series against the West Indies is their first match after losing to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final in early June. India now leads the two-match Test series 1-0, having defeated the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs.

3 things you need to know

India team prepares for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October

Indian Cricket Team has failed to win an ICC trophy for the past 10 years

India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

After the WI series, VVS Laxman could take over as head coach in India vs Ireland

(Rahul Dravid during team's training session, Image-AP)

Rahul Dravid, who is presently leading India's coaching staff on their tour of the West Indies, is scheduled to miss the trip of Ireland. This comprises Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Paras Mhambrey, the bowling coach. According to sources, after the T20 leg of the tour, Rahul Dravid and his staff will return to India, and VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), would take over as head coach in Ireland. According to the source, the batting and bowling instructors for the Ireland trip might be Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Troy Cooley, and Sairaj Bahutule.

Notably, Laxman took over as head coach for India's two-match T20 tour to Ireland last year, succeeding Dravid. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to head the side in Ireland since Rohit Sharma is yet to return to T20Is since the completion of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Which players could make a possible return in India vs Ireland?

Indian fans are quite interested in the next Ireland series, mostly because top fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah may play after a protracted injury layoff. According to reports, Bumrah bowls 8 to 10 overs each day and puts his all into his net sessions. He doesn't appear to be in pain, and it's possible that he may even take part in practice games at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where training camps are presently being held. Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery for a lumbar stress fracture earlier this year during the IPL, has also started bowling again with Bumrah.