India Coach Gives His Opinion On Shubman Gill's 'proposal' To Bat At Number 3 In 1st Test

India vs. West Indies series shows that the Indian cricket team's future seems to be secured as it prepares for the ICC ODI World Cup in October and is now engaged in a bilateral series against the West Indies, beginning with the Tests. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a stunning century on his Test debut. Another emerging star, Shubman Gill, failed to demonstrate his elite batting in the first Test.

3 things you need to know

India won the 1st Test by 141 runs and an innings

Jaiswal was the Player of the Match in the 1st Test of IND vs WI

The 2nd and final Test will start on July 20, 2023

Also Read: Jaiswal Gets 'standing Ovation' From Kohli-Dravid As He Scores Century On Debut - WATCH

Shubman Gill started as No. 3 in the IND vs WI

In the Indian Test team for the West Indies series, Shubman Gill has replaced Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 batting. The Indian Test team's No. 3 position has drawn interest from Gill, who has been in outstanding form as an opener in all formats. The Indian side, captained by Rohit Sharma, was anticipated to debut a new batter at the No. 3 position during the Caribbean tour as a result of the exclusion of seasoned batsman Cheteshwar Pujara from the squad for the West Indies series, and he confirmed that Gill would be taking that place.

Shubman Gill accepted his new batting position in the squad but was not able to put up the performance which was expected of him as he managed to score just 6 runs off 11 balls. Opening batsman Jaiswal broke several records and stole the show with a spectacular century on his debut. Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour offered his support for the brilliant Gill after India's spectacular victory over the West Indies in the first Test. Gill will be anxious to bounce back and have a huge effect in the series-deciding game.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Harbhajan ends Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal debate with a clear-cut answer

What did the Indian batting coach say about Shubman Gill?

Talking to the media during a press conference, Vikram Rathour stated:

Shubman's proposal came from his end, as his reasoning was that he had played all of his cricket for Punjab and India A at either No. 3 or 4, and that's his real slot in a longer format. Three openers were supposed to play, so one had to go at No. 3, We can't judge him based on a single inning." He has plenty of time. He possesses the technique and attitude to play time when needed, but he can also play an offensive style when a move forward is required. He has the ability to advance the game. That is what we require at No. 3 since it might be beneficial.

The batting coach showed his faith in the star, highlighting that the player cannot be judged by one inning and that he has a lot of talent, technique, and a positive attitude that they want from a No. 3. The coach also emphasizes the fact that his offensive playing style can assist the Indian Cricket Team when they are required to score more runs.