'I Felt The Worst When I Was Not Selected For 2021 T20 World Cup Squad': Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the best spinners of the Indian cricket team in the shortest format for the last few years and also achieved a lot of milestones. Chahal is the leading Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format and has taken 91 wickets from 75 games in the blue jersey. However, despite his good performance in the shorter format, the right-arm leg spinner was dropped from the 15-member squad of the T20I World Cup 2021.

3 things you need to know

Yuzvendra Chahal was the purple cap holder in the IPL 2022 while playing for Rajasthan Royals

Chahal was also had a promising career for RCB in the IPL before his controversial exit in the year 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal played his last international match against New Zealand on January 29, 2023

ALSO READ | 'Test cricket is real cricket': Chahal opens up on his dream to play in white jersey

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on the saddest phase of his life

(Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during the IND vs SL 2023 T20I series / Image: BCCI)

Yuzvendra Chahal recently interacted with famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel during which he opened up on the saddest phase of his life. As per Chahal, the saddest phase of his life was, when he was not picked in the 15-member squad of the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2021.

I felt the worst when I was not selected for the 2021 T20 World Cup squad. At that time I had to go to Dubai to play IPL and we were sitting in our hotel. I felt a little inside that my name will not come in the evening but I thought let it be, I will not have to think. I came to know that at 09:30 the team is going to come and the team came to me and I felt very bad inside. Then my wife asked that has the team come, then I sent the team to her.



Yuzvendra Chahal on how did he come out of the bad phase

We had to fly to Dubai the next day and finish the IPL which was postponed due to corona pandemic. We had to live in isolation for a week and my wife was with me. So she was with me and if she wasn't with me than I would have been more depressed. She told me that it's okay, whatever happened, but there are 7 matches and your team needs you and just prove yourself. She told me that if I want to vent my anger, take it out on the field and just perform. Then I realized that she is right because I want to show my anger, I don't want to kill anyone. And then I went and took all my frustration, anger, etc on the ground.

ALSO READ | Kohler-Cadmore's spectacular one-handed 'stunner' seals the deal for Somerset - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently part of the Indian cricket team which will play a three-match ODI series against West Indies starting from July 27, 2023.