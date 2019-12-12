Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: Jasprit Bumrah's Birthday Tweet For Southpaw Wins Twitter Over

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh retired as one of India’s finest limited-overs all-rounders. The 2011 World Cup hero has been part of India’s many memorable triumphs over the years and his 6 sixes off Stuart Broad’s over will forever be etched in fans' memories. As the cricketer celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday, #HappyBirthdayYuvi trends worldwide as current and former teammates alike wish the maverick “match-winner”. Here, we take a look at some of the wishes poured in by several former and current Indian cricketers on Twitter.

A true champion and an inspiration to many, here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday🙌🎂🍰#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/bWtgnxbRyV — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Yuvraj Singh turns 38: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan wish 2011 World Cup hero

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck 🤗🎉 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday Yuvi Paa! Thank you for being like an elder brother to me, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to millions, including myself. I hope you have a fabulous day and an even better year ahead!@YUVSTRONG12 #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/KFydQ5uJTx — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..🤗🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

Birthday wishes to one of the biggest match winner India has ever had @YUVSTRONG12. Enjoy your day prince, have a good one. pic.twitter.com/YlkFsD8yAJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8ZbqncmOiv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari