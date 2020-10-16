Jofra Archer Mocks Virat Kohli's Dance, Bangalore Skipper To Hit Back In Rajasthan Game?

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the most animated cricketers in the world. The right-hander is known for his expressive nature, be it on the field or off it. From lively celebrations to on-field banters, Virat Kohli never ceases to amaze fans with his gestures. The Indian cricketer stayed true to his personality ahead of the Bangalore-Punjab match on Thursday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jofra Archer mocks Virat Kohli's workout with hilarious comment

Virat Kohli put up a little dance show moments before the much-anticipated clash. The 31-year old was ecstatic in what was going to be his 200th appearance for the Bangalore-based franchise, making him the only player in the Dream11 IPL to do so. Virat Kohli started an impromptu dance performance while warming up ahead of the match against Punjab.

Virat Kohli's 'dance video' went viral in no time on social media. Fans loved the Virat Kohli dance video as they were left in splits after watching it. Netizens weren't going to let go the opportunity to create memes out of it. Several fans took to Twitter and posted hilarious memes and trolls on the Virat Kohli dance video.

In fact, Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer also retweeted the Virat Kohli dance video shared by a Twitter user. However, it was Jofra Archer's comment that stole the show. The Englishman jokingly mocked Virat Kohli saying that this is your reaction when your wife tells you to go and lock the door.

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

The two cricketers are set to lock horns with each other on Saturday, October 17 when Bangalore take on Rajasthan in Match 33 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Virat Kohli and Jofra Archer will be up against each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Both players are extremely competitive and have been in tremendous form in this year's tournament.

Bangalore and Rajasthan are coming on the back of losses in their previous games which makes this fixture even more important. While Virat Kohli's side is placed at the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table, Steve Smith's team is at the penultimate position. According to our Bangalore vs Rajasthan prediction, it is Virat Kohli-led franchise that are favourites to win the game despite their defeat against a lower-ranked Punjab side.

