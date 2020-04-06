Glenn Maxwell Cheekily Mocks 'trick Shots' Posts On Social Media; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has led to major sporting events across the globe cancelled as a precaution to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The IPL 2020, which was slated to kickstart on March 29, was postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 in India. IPL 2020 stars have used the spare time in their busy schedules to engage with their fans on social media. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 auction, has taken a jibe at trick shots videos on social media.

IPL postponed: Kings XI Punjab star Glenn Maxwell tweets on trick shots

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has taken a jibe at trick shot videos flooding social media during the coronavirus lockdown. The Kings XI Punjab star posted a TikTok video of him hitting a toilet paper roll and how it ends up in a basket. Glenn Maxwell ended the video claiming that it was his very first attempt at the trick.

IPL postponed: Glenn Maxwell takes a dig at trick shot videos; watch

How do you know you’ve lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day... pic.twitter.com/6IARBiJwyx — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 6, 2020

IPL postponed: Glenn Maxwell set to play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to feature for Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020. The Punjab franchise snapped up the 2015 World Cup winner for a whopping ₹10.75 crore. Kings XI Punjab will hope that Glenn Maxwell can lead them to glory with the franchise being one of the only three teams to not lift the IPL trophy. Incidentally, Glenn Maxwell had featured for the Kings XI franchise in the earlier editions and was an instrumental part of Punjab's run to the final in 2014.

IPL postponed: When will IPL 2020 start?

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to kick off on March 29, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.The BCCI and IPL GC decided to postpone the competition to April 15 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the situation getting grim each passing day, it is unlikely that the IPL 2020 will kick off on the scheduled date. The IPL is most likely to be postponed or cancelled, but a call on that is yet to be taken.

